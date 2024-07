videoDetails

Slogans 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Raised in Muharram Procession in Kanpur, Politics Erupt

Sonam | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Police have come into action in connection with the slogans of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' raised during the Muharram procession in Kanpur. After the uproar, now police action has started. After this violence in Muharram in Bareilly, FIR was registered against more than 35 people and they were also arrested. Watch the big debate with Anurag Muskaan in Taal Thok Ke.