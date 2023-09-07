trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659052
Smriti Irani attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma Remark

Sep 07, 2023
Smriti Irani on Sanatan Dharma Controversy: DMK's strongman, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin gave controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma and said that Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria, it should be eradicated. Even after politics on absurd statements, Udhayanidhi Stalin is not deterred and due to this he gave another controversial statement today and said, 'I stand by my statement. Will face legally on all matters '. Countering this, Union Minister Smriti Irani made a big statement and said, 'Nobody can challenge Sanatan'
