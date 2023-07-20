trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637888
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Condemning the heinous crime against two women in a viral Manipur video, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on July 20, said that such incidents put the country to shame. She also demanded that PM Modi should answer the people regarding the Manipur violence issue in Parliament. She also called Women & Child Welfare Development Minister Smriti Irani an incompetent minister and demanded her resignation.
