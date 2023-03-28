NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smriti Irani Lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks

|Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in 2019 defamation case by Surat court due to which Rahul's parliament membership has been cancelled. Apart from this, Rahul also made controversial remarks on India and PM Modi at Cambridge University during his visit to London. In this connection, Union Minister Smriti Irani made a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and held a press conference. During the press conference, Smriti Irani said, 'Rahul is defaming the country in anger'

All Videos

MHA Sources makes big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan's supporter found in Delhi
4:32
MHA Sources makes big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan's supporter found in Delhi
Umesh Pal Case: security increased outside Prayagraj Court
1:50
Umesh Pal Case: security increased outside Prayagraj Court
Umesh Pal Case: Judge and Lawyer arrives at Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court
8:56
Umesh Pal Case: Judge and Lawyer arrives at Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court
Nashville School Shooting: 3 Children Among 6 Killed In Mass Shooting in US
Nashville School Shooting: 3 Children Among 6 Killed In Mass Shooting in US
Naini Central Jail's Superintendent reveals plan to make Atiq Ahmed appear in Court
7:54
Naini Central Jail's Superintendent reveals plan to make Atiq Ahmed appear in Court

Trending Videos

4:32
MHA Sources makes big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan's supporter found in Delhi
1:50
Umesh Pal Case: security increased outside Prayagraj Court
8:56
Umesh Pal Case: Judge and Lawyer arrives at Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court
Nashville School Shooting: 3 Children Among 6 Killed In Mass Shooting in US
7:54
Naini Central Jail's Superintendent reveals plan to make Atiq Ahmed appear in Court
smriti irani on rahul gandhi,smriti irani on rahul,Rahul defamation case,Modi surname case,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,2019 defamation case,smriti on rahul,smriti on rahul gandhi,smriti irani press conference,Press Conference,press conference of smriti irani,bjp pc,bjp pc today,BJP press conference,bjp smriti irani,rahul on modi,Rahul Cambridge speech,Rahul gandhi cambridge speech,rahul gandhi speech cambridge university,London,Zee News,Breaking News,