videoDetails

Smriti Irani Lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in 2019 defamation case by Surat court due to which Rahul's parliament membership has been cancelled. Apart from this, Rahul also made controversial remarks on India and PM Modi at Cambridge University during his visit to London. In this connection, Union Minister Smriti Irani made a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and held a press conference. During the press conference, Smriti Irani said, 'Rahul is defaming the country in anger'