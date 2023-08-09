trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646784
Smriti Irani lashes out at Rahul Gandhi's behaviour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi left the Lok Sabha after finishing his speech on the no-confidence motion and on the way gave flying kisses to the BJP MPs.

