Smriti Irani Vs Rahul Gandhi Face-Off In Amethi Today

Sonam|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani are in Amethi. Union Minister and MP from Amethi Smriti Irani fiercely targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. He has also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections only from Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Watch what Smriti Irani said?

