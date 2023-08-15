trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649437
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Bihar Crime News: In the area of ​​Dal Singh Sarai police station located in Samastipur, Bihar, the inspector has been shot dead. Smugglers opened fire on the SHO who went to raid.

All Videos

'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
play icon1:12
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
play icon4:9
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
play icon4:10
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
play icon1:7
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
play icon5:17
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan

Trending Videos

'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
play icon1:12
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
play icon4:9
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
play icon4:10
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
play icon1:7
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
play icon5:17
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
Breaking News,Breaking News,Bihar Hindi News,Bihar news,bihar coaching centers,bihar today news,Bihar latest news,bihar news live,Bihar education,Hindi News,bihar coaching institutes new timinng,bihar coaching institutes timming change,live news,today news,Bihar education department,Latest News,today latest news,Top news,Bihar,coaching in patna,