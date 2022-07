So many people lost their lives due to blast in illegal firecracker factory in Chapra, Bihar.

Three people have died in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Chhapra, Bihar. At the same time, 4 people are said to be injured. Rescue work is going on.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

