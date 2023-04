videoDetails

Solar Eclipse to be witnessed for the first time in year 2023 today

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Today i.e. on 20 April is the first solar eclipse of the year. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. This solar eclipse will be seen in 3 different forms in many parts of the world. Know in detail in this report why today's solar eclipse is special?