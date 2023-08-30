trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655668
Solar mission India: ISRO's solar mission Aditya L1 Mission will reveal the secrets of the sun

Aug 30, 2023
Solar mission India: ISRO's solar mission Aditya L1 will reveal the secrets of the sun. There are 7 payloads installed in India's solar mission, all these payloads have different functions. Let us inform that India is doing a solar mission for the first time, before this 22 missions have been sent to the Sun, NASA has sent Sun missions 14 times.
