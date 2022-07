Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket Sargar brings India’s first medal at 2022 CWG | Sports

India's Weightlifter Sanket Sargar has clinched silver medal in the CWG 2022, Birmingham. Sanket Sargar Mahadev has opened India's account with his historic win.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

