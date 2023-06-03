NewsVideos
Sonia Gandhi expressed grief over the accident, Congress demanded the resignation of the railway minister

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that I am most saddened and distressed by the horrific train accident in Odisha. I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families. Along with this, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari demanded the resignation of the Railway Minister.

