Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi on MPs Suspension: Amidst the huge uproar during the winter session of Parliament, strong action has been taken against the MPs. Due to this, 49 more MPs were suspended on Tuesday and till now a total of 141 MPs have been suspended. Sonia Gandhi's big statement has come out on the suspension of MPs.

