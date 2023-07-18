trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636952
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi New Alliance President: Today is the second day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, big news is coming about Sonia Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi can become the chairperson of the new alliance. Many parties put forward Sonia's name. Meanwhile, tell that after the meeting, Congress will hold a big rally.
