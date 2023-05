videoDetails

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and others paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial on his 32nd death anniversary.