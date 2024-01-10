trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708390
Sonia Gandhi to skip Ram Mandir's inauguration

Sonam|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Invitation: The pran pratistha program is to be held in the Ram temple of Ayodhya on 22 January. Invitations are being sent to all the stalwarts regarding this program. In this series, invitation was also sent to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. But Sonia Gandhi has rejected the invitation. She has cited RSS for rejecting the invitation.

