trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687097
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sonipat Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a society flat in Sonipat

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Sonipat Fire Breaking: A fire broke out in a society flat in Sonipat. The incident happened in a society near Apex Green. It is being told that the block in which the fire broke out was on the seventh floor of the society, the fire brigade team reached the spot and evacuated the people safely.
Follow Us

All Videos

Iceland Announces 'State Of Emergency' Following 800 Earthquakes Within 14 Hours | Zee News English
Play Icon1:29
Iceland Announces 'State Of Emergency' Following 800 Earthquakes Within 14 Hours | Zee News English
Ayodhya will shine with 24 lakh lamps
Play Icon2:30
Ayodhya will shine with 24 lakh lamps
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat
Play Icon1:43
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
Play Icon9:57
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson
Play Icon7:40
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson

Trending Videos

Iceland Announces 'State Of Emergency' Following 800 Earthquakes Within 14 Hours | Zee News English
play icon1:29
Iceland Announces 'State Of Emergency' Following 800 Earthquakes Within 14 Hours | Zee News English
Ayodhya will shine with 24 lakh lamps
play icon2:30
Ayodhya will shine with 24 lakh lamps
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat
play icon1:43
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
play icon9:57
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson
play icon7:40
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson
sonipat flat fire,sonipat news,Sonipat hindi news,sonipat society fire,Breaking News,sonipat live news,Zee News,Hindi News,Sonipat,sonipat flat fire,sonipat fire,sonipat news,sonipat fire breaking,sonipat society fire,firing in sonipat,sonipat latest news,Sonipat Police,sonipat mosque attack,sonipat news live,sonipat live news,Sonipat hindi news,