Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Bollywood actress Jiah Khan case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

A big decision has come out in the case of Bollywood actress Jia Khan. In this connection, a production was held in the CBI court of Mumbai today, now Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted regarding this.