हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Sources: Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim can surrender in Delhi or Gujarat
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 23, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
The big news of this time has come out on the Atiq Ashraf murder case. According to sources, Atik's wife Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim can surrender.
×
All Videos
4:14
Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam
2:14
Atique Ahmad Murder: Big disclosure in interrogation of shooters
2:16
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met Umesh Pal's family
3:1
Atique Ahmad: Three shooters sent to Pratapgarh Jail!
Canada: Male politicians walk in pink heels to raise awareness for violence against women
Trending Videos
4:14
Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam
2:14
Atique Ahmad Murder: Big disclosure in interrogation of shooters
2:16
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met Umesh Pal's family
3:1
Atique Ahmad: Three shooters sent to Pratapgarh Jail!
Canada: Male politicians walk in pink heels to raise awareness for violence against women
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen surrender,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen letter,shaista parveen news live,shaista parveen bsp,Shaista Parveen Absconding,shaista parveen live,shaista parveen arrest,atiq ahmad shaista parveen,shaista parveen arrest breaking news,shaista parveen breaking news live,shaista parveen letter to cm yogi,