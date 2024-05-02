Advertisement
Soya Chaap Manufacturing Video Goes Viral; Netizens Vow To Never Eat It Again

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 02, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Netizens have reacted strongly to a viral video that exposes the soya chaap manufacturing process, pledging never to eat it again. The video, which was posted on Twitter by user @Abhirajputfit, shows what some people believe to be the negative aspects of soy chaap processing. As they watch the video, viewers express shock and worry about the procedure, which makes many of them reevaluate their food choices. Participate in the discussion as online users explore the effects of the popularly shared video and how this impacts their buying decisions.

