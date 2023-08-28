trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has once again given a controversial statement. There is no religion called Hindu.
Follow Us

All Videos

Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
play icon8:47
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
play icon1:59
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
Nuh Braj Mandal Yatra: 'Hindu Yatra' starts in Haryana
play icon4:59
Nuh Braj Mandal Yatra: 'Hindu Yatra' starts in Haryana
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
play icon2:48
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
play icon8:47
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
play icon1:59
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
Nuh Braj Mandal Yatra: 'Hindu Yatra' starts in Haryana
play icon4:59
Nuh Braj Mandal Yatra: 'Hindu Yatra' starts in Haryana
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
play icon2:48
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
Breaking News,Swami Prasad Maurya,swami prasad maurya news,sp leader swami prasad maurya,attack on swami prasad maurya,swami prasad maurya today news,swami prasad maurya latest news,shoe threw at swami prasad maurya,shoe thrown on swami prasad maurya,Shoe thrown at Swami Prasad Maurya,swami prasad maurya controversial statement,jama masjid survey news,Shri devkinandan thakur,