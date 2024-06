videoDetails

SP MP RK Chaudhary Demands Removal Of Sengol From Parliament

| Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

In the first session of the Parliament, the debate on the Emergency and the Constitution was not yet over when the opposition put forward another demand. Samajwadi Party MP from Mohanlalganj, RK Chaudhary, demanded the removal of Sengol at the very beginning of the Parliament session.