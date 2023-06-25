NewsVideos
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Emergency 1975 : June 25 is the 48th anniversary of the country's emergency. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the country on June 25, 1975 due to the greed of power. That day will always be remembered as a black day in Indian history. The issues of emergency and political parties serving their interests today. Debate on all these issues today

PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'
Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'

