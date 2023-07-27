trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641184
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Speaker Om Birla Blasts Opposition For Logjam in Lok Sabha Over Manipur Issue | Monsoon Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 27 blasted opposition for logjam over Manipur issue during Monsson Session. Earlier, All MPs from the INDIA alliance wore black clothes to the Parliament to register their protest over the situation in Manipur.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Politics In Rajasthan Get Underway Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival, CM Gehlot Accuses PMO Of Removing His Speech
play icon2:57
Politics In Rajasthan Get Underway Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival, CM Gehlot Accuses PMO Of Removing His Speech
Watch Zee News's special program DNA exposing all truths
play icon0:41
Watch Zee News's special program DNA exposing all truths
Know the truth behind Swachh Bharat Campaign
play icon0:42
Know the truth behind Swachh Bharat Campaign
DNA will answer all queries related to Start Up
play icon0:45
DNA will answer all queries related to Start Up
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Shuts Raghav Chadha Over His Plea For Sanjay Singh
play icon2:35
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Shuts Raghav Chadha Over His Plea For Sanjay Singh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Politics In Rajasthan Get Underway Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival, CM Gehlot Accuses PMO Of Removing His Speech
play icon2:57
Politics In Rajasthan Get Underway Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival, CM Gehlot Accuses PMO Of Removing His Speech
Watch Zee News's special program DNA exposing all truths
play icon0:41
Watch Zee News's special program DNA exposing all truths
Know the truth behind Swachh Bharat Campaign
play icon0:42
Know the truth behind Swachh Bharat Campaign
DNA will answer all queries related to Start Up
play icon0:45
DNA will answer all queries related to Start Up
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Shuts Raghav Chadha Over His Plea For Sanjay Singh
play icon2:35
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Shuts Raghav Chadha Over His Plea For Sanjay Singh