Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Special Garba Welcome To PM Modi In Bhutan As Youngsters Perform Song Written By Modi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Youngsters from Bhutan extended a special welcome to Prime Minister Modi by performing Garba to a song composed by the PM himself. This heartwarming gesture showcased the warmth and cultural affinity between Bhutan and India, as well as the appreciation for PM Modi's artistic contributions.

All Videos

Anna Hazare Disappointment Over ED Arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon01:20
Anna Hazare Disappointment Over ED Arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Viral Video: Driver Of E-Rickshaw With 'Quit Drugs Ad' Injects Drug On Roadside
Play Icon02:09
Viral Video: Driver Of E-Rickshaw With 'Quit Drugs Ad' Injects Drug On Roadside
PM Modi received grand welcome in Bhutan
Play Icon00:43
PM Modi received grand welcome in Bhutan
PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children Upon Arrival In Bhutan
Play Icon00:36
PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children Upon Arrival In Bhutan
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon00:53
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending Videos

Anna Hazare Disappointment Over ED Arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon1:20
Anna Hazare Disappointment Over ED Arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Viral Video: Driver Of E-Rickshaw With 'Quit Drugs Ad' Injects Drug On Roadside
play icon2:9
Viral Video: Driver Of E-Rickshaw With 'Quit Drugs Ad' Injects Drug On Roadside
PM Modi received grand welcome in Bhutan
play icon0:43
PM Modi received grand welcome in Bhutan
PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children Upon Arrival In Bhutan
play icon0:36
PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children Upon Arrival In Bhutan
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon0:53
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal