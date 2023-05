videoDetails

Special screening of 'Kerala Story' in Lucknow today, film banned in Bengal and Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

The Supreme Court will hear today the ban imposed on the film 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The petition filed by the filmmaker states that the film has been cleared for public exhibition by the censor board.