Speeding Car crushes crowd at Ahmedabad's Iskcon Bridge

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Ahmedabad Road Accident: A terrible accident has been witnessed in ISKCON Babuj of Ahmedabad. A speeding vehicle crushed the crowd. About 9 people have died in this incident. Earlier there was a collision between Thar and the car after which this accident happened. Know what is the whole matter.
