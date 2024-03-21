Advertisement
Speeding Car crushes old lady in Delhi's Geeta Colony

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Speeding Car crushes old lady in Delhi's Geeta Colony. The accident took place when lady was sweeping outside her house. The whole incident has been recorded in CCTV.

