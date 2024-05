videoDetails

Speeding Car hits women in Muradabad

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Moradabad Road Accident: On Wednesday, a car ran over pedestrians and crashed into a pottery shop in Moradabad. Three pedestrians, including a young woman, were seriously injured in the accident. The pottery kept in the shop also broke. After the accident, the public caught the young man driving the car. Also see what the young woman injured in the accident said?