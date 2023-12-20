trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701138
Spiritual Gathering: Devotees Throng Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for Prayer

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
In Pathanamthitta, Kerala, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple to offer prayers and engage in spiritual rituals. The sacred ambiance of the temple remains a powerful draw, attracting worshippers seeking divine blessings and a meaningful connection with their faith.

