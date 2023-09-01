trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656376
Split in the opposition alliance! I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's plan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
'One Nation, One Election' policy can be implemented in the country. Modi government is working on this. For this, the government has formed a committee under the leadership of former President Ramnath Kovind. Notification regarding the committee can be issued today i.e. on 1st September. Actually, the government has called a special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September.
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!
play icon3:29
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi
play icon8:55
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi
India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!
play icon3:14
India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!
Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!
play icon5:59
Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!
Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
play icon0:51
Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi

