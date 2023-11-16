trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688592
NewsVideos
videoDetails

SPORTS 25 NEWS: Team India reached the final by defeating New Zealand in World Cup 2023

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Sports 25 News: Team India reached the final by defeating New Zealand in the World Cup 2023. India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final played on Wednesday. Now India will be the winning team in the semi-final between South Africa and Australia.
Follow Us

All Videos

IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
Play Icon8:16
IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
Play Icon3:36
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
Virat Kohli has Completed 50 centuries
Play Icon2:34
Virat Kohli has Completed 50 centuries
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:58
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Babar Azam left the captaincy
Play Icon3:48
Babar Azam left the captaincy

Trending Videos

IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
play icon8:16
IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
play icon3:36
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
Virat Kohli has Completed 50 centuries
play icon2:34
Virat Kohli has Completed 50 centuries
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:58
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Babar Azam left the captaincy
play icon3:48
Babar Azam left the captaincy
sports news,World Cup 2023,World Cup,team india in final,huge celebrations,the streets of Ahmedabad,People carrying the Tricolor in their hands,celebrated vigorously on the streets,People also burst fireworks,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,breaking,Hindi News,semi-final between South Africa and Australia,Team India World Cup 2023,India vs New Zealand,1st semi-final,Live cricket score,Ind vs NZ,World Cup 2023,Cricket World Cup 2023,ODI World Cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023,World Cup 2023 Semifinal,Ind vs NZ,