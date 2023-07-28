trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641588
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Launches Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on July 27 inaugurated the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023, which is being held in India for the first time.

