Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Presents 'Onavillu' to Ayodhya's Lord Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
the auspicious ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram as the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple prepares to gift the traditional ceremonial bow, 'Onavillu,' to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This gesture is part of the pran pratishtha ritual, symbolizing a sacred connection between the two temples.

