trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680417
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sri Lanka defeated England in the World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Sri Lanka defeated England by 8 wickets in the ODI World Cup match on Thursday. Due to this defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, England's path to reach the semi-finals has now become impossible.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
play icon11:33
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
play icon24:33
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
play icon33:7
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
play icon47:11
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
play icon14:55
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!

Trending Videos

Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
play icon11:33
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
play icon24:33
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
play icon33:7
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
play icon47:11
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
play icon14:55
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
World Cup 2023,England vs Sri Lanka,Sri Lanka Vs England,england v sri lanka,Sri Lanka,England cricket,England in Sri Lanka,england vs. sri lanka,Sri Lanka cricket,england vs sri lanka highlights,sri lanka v england,Sri Lanka vs England Live,sri lanka highlights,sri lanka national cricket team (cricket team),sri lanka vs england match,World Cup,sri lanka beat england,