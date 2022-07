Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe voted in as next president, Protests continue

Sri Lankan lawmakers voted acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on July 20, hoping he would pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Sri Lankan lawmakers voted acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on July 20, hoping he would pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.