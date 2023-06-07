NewsVideos
videoDetails

Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has fallen into a borewell while playing in the field in Mungavali village of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operation is going on to take out the girl.

