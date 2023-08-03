trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643995
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey

Aug 03, 2023
ST Hasan On Allahabad HC Verdict: The survey of ASI will continue in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court (Allahabad HC) has given a big decision today on the Gyanvapi Survey case. But the Muslim side is not happy with this decision of the High Court. The Muslim side will appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision on the Gyanvapi survey. Because of this, a special conversation was held with Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan. In this report, listen to what ST Hasan said on the decision taken by the Allahabad High Court on Gyanvapi.

