State govt provides free mid-day meals, uniforms, books to students in Telangana

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Telangana government is offering free lunches to all students at the Vijayanagar colony, Government High School through its mid-day meals programme. The state aims to improve the nutritional status of school-aged children through the midday meal scheme, a school meal programme in Telangana. The students are happy to have access to nutritious food and are grateful to the government for providing them with delicious meals.

