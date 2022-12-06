State govt provides free mid-day meals, uniforms, books to students in Telangana

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Telangana government is offering free lunches to all students at the Vijayanagar colony, Government High School through its mid-day meals programme. The state aims to improve the nutritional status of school-aged children through the midday meal scheme, a school meal programme in Telangana. The students are happy to have access to nutritious food and are grateful to the government for providing them with delicious meals.