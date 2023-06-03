NewsVideos
Statement of Minister of State for Railways on Balasore accident – ​​Accident due to human error or technical reasons

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Coromandel Express and goods train collided with each other near Bahnaga station in Balasore, Odisha. So far 288 people have died in this accident. Also 900 people have been injured. This figure is increasing.

Odisha Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Balasore Train Accident
0:44
Odisha Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Balasore Train Accident
Big collision of 3 trains, scary scene, WATCH EXCLUSIVE REPORT
19:14
Big collision of 3 trains, scary scene, WATCH EXCLUSIVE REPORT
Salman saddened by the Balasore train accident in Odisha
1:25
Salman saddened by the Balasore train accident in Odisha
Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Balasore To Take Stock Of Situation
3:29
Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Balasore To Take Stock Of Situation
PM Modi convenes important meeting on Odisha train accident
2:16
PM Modi convenes important meeting on Odisha train accident

