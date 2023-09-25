trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666780
Statements of accused to be recorded in Malegaon Blast Case today

Sep 25, 2023
Malegaon Blast Case: Today is a very important day in the Malegaon blast case. Statements of the accused will be recorded from today. The special court of NIA will start its process.
