Steam Leak At Tata Steel Dhenkanal Power Plant, 19 Workers Suffer Burn Injuries

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
A mishap occured at Tata Steel plant in Meramundali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday. The incident took place at 1 pm today during inspection work, said the company in a statement.

