STF arrests Shaista Parveen's aids from Kanpur

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

The noose seems to be tightening on the helpers of Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen. STF has picked up three helpers from Kanpur. All three are accused of giving shelter to Shaista. The Crime Branch team is constantly questioning these accused.