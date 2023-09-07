trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659173
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Stirring' in China after Aditya L1's selfie and Moon's photo in Solar Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
India's Suryaan Aditya L1 has done a great job. ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 has also taken its selfie. Aditya has also sent photos of Earth and Moon. Let us tell you that 7 payloads have been installed on Aditya L1 to study the Sun. Suryaaan will study the Sun through these seven payloads.
Follow Us

All Videos

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
play icon2:7
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
play icon4:29
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
Solid arrangements were made for the guests to stay, 35 to 36 hotels were booked.
play icon8:9
Solid arrangements were made for the guests to stay, 35 to 36 hotels were booked.
Sanatan Dharma Row: The fight of 2024 came on 'Sanatan' Dharma!
play icon3:35
Sanatan Dharma Row: The fight of 2024 came on 'Sanatan' Dharma!
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India
play icon0:58
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India

Trending Videos

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
play icon2:7
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
play icon4:29
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
Solid arrangements were made for the guests to stay, 35 to 36 hotels were booked.
play icon8:9
Solid arrangements were made for the guests to stay, 35 to 36 hotels were booked.
Sanatan Dharma Row: The fight of 2024 came on 'Sanatan' Dharma!
play icon3:35
Sanatan Dharma Row: The fight of 2024 came on 'Sanatan' Dharma!
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India
play icon0:58
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India
Aditya L1,aditya l1 update,Solar Mission,Moon,Aditya l1 Breaking,aditya l1 mission update Aditya l1 takes selfi,ISRO,Earth,आदित्य L1,Aditya खींची अपनी सेल्फी,Aditya l1 takes earth photo,Aditya l1 takes moon photo,aditya l1 mission in hindi,aditya l1 mission isro,aditya l1 mission update,aditya l1 mission landing date,aditya l1 mission cost,Solar Mission आदित्य L1 ने खींची अपनी सेल्फी,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,aditya l1 mission full details,