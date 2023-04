videoDetails

Stone pelting Incident at Rishra Railway Station in West Bengal

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Stone pelting was reported late night in Risda, West Bengal. Risda railway station has been attacked after incidents of stone pelting in Hooghly and Howrah. A big statement of the Governor of Bengal has come out regarding this. He said, 'Strict action will be taken against the accused'.