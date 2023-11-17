trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688950
Stone Pelting Incident in Nuh during Kua Poojan

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Stone Pelting Incident took place in Haryana's Nuh once again. The violence occured when woman were going for Kua Poojan. Many women have been seriously injured during the incident. The incident took place on Thursday evening.
