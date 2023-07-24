trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639694
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Stone pelting on Kavad Yatra in Bareilly, 12 people injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Some people pelted stones at a group of Kanwariyas in Bareilly district on Sunday. There was a stir among the kanwariyas due to stone pelting. 12 Kavadis have been injured in this incident.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again
play icon19:50
Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
play icon7:12
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
play icon2:10
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches
play icon6:25
Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
play icon2:18
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again
play icon19:50
Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
play icon7:12
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
play icon2:10
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches
play icon6:25
Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
play icon2:18
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
kawad yatra 2023,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi masjid shivling,Gyanvapi Mosque,seema haider exclusive,seema hai,seem haider live on zee news,seema live today,seema live,Seema,up ats asked seema,seema haider pakistan,seema haider,Manipur violence,manipur violence news,Manipur Viral Video,Violence in Manipur,Manipur news,