Stone Pelting on Procession during Violence in Hooghly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Section 144 is applicable after the violence during the procession in Hooghly, West Bengal. Internet service is also banned. 12 people have been arrested in the case.

