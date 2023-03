videoDetails

Stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

In Gujarat, there has been stone pelting on the procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. There was a clash between two groups in Gujarat's Vadodara. During the clash, there was a lot of stone pelting on both the sides. This incident is being reported from Fatepura area of ​​Vadodara.