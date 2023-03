videoDetails

Stone Pelting witnessed on the second day in Bengal's Howrah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Stone pelting has been witnessed in Bengal's Howrah for the second day today. On Thursday, there was stone pelting during the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami. Regarding this, Mamta Banerjee had accused of changing the route. Today again tense situation has been witnessed.